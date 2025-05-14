A giant bare-chested figure chiselling coal was carved into the sand at Cambois beach.

The 100ft high artwork of a miner was created by retired GP turned artist Claire Eason who spent hours painstakingly drawing the image with a rake at low-tide on Sunday.

Despite the nearby pit shutting in 1968, the village's industrial past is still evident by the black coal particles coating the shoreline.

Claire said: “Cambois beach has always intrigued me because of the industrial history of the area.

Beach artist Claire Eason's artwork of a miner. Picture: Claire Eason/Soul2Sand/SWNS

“The coal particles in the sand are left by the tides and formed a coal seam for the miner to work on.

“Nature and industry were interwoven as the community was when the pit was working and the community formed around it.

"It seemed only fitting that the 100ft miner should feature on the beach with the modern day industry and factories in the background."

The village is once again attracting investment with plans in place for a multi-billion pound data centre.