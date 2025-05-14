Beach artist creates 100ft figure of miner to honour the former pit village of Cambois in Northumberland
The 100ft high artwork of a miner was created by retired GP turned artist Claire Eason who spent hours painstakingly drawing the image with a rake at low-tide on Sunday.
Despite the nearby pit shutting in 1968, the village's industrial past is still evident by the black coal particles coating the shoreline.
Claire said: “Cambois beach has always intrigued me because of the industrial history of the area.
“The coal particles in the sand are left by the tides and formed a coal seam for the miner to work on.
“Nature and industry were interwoven as the community was when the pit was working and the community formed around it.
"It seemed only fitting that the 100ft miner should feature on the beach with the modern day industry and factories in the background."
The village is once again attracting investment with plans in place for a multi-billion pound data centre.