Be sure to get your free flu jab this winter

People with a heart or lung condition are being encouraged to get their free flu jab.

People with these problems are more susceptible to winter illness like coughs and colds, which can quickly turn into more serious health conditions.

Flu causes 8,000 deaths on average a year in England. Around 6,000 of these are people with heart and lung disease.

Glen Wilson, a consultant in public health and the screening and immunisation lead for NHS England Cumbria and North East, said: “Flu is serious and very different to the common cold. People in a clinical risk group, such as those with a heart or lung condition, are four to five times more likely to be admitted to hospital with the flu.

“I encourage anyone who is eligible to take up the offer of their free vaccine.

“It is there to protect you from a potentially very serious illness.