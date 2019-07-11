Be part of the thrill of a knights' joust, learn magic - or how to ride a broomstick at Alnwick Castle this summer....
Adventures and hot-blooded history are all mixed up in exciting days out at Alnwick Castle this summer.
Even better, once you have paid an admission fee, that allows you in to any activity, retain your ticket and you can return free for a full 12 months.
The big highlight to come is the magnificent Joust of the North from August 3-7 inclusive.
This thrilling international event sees performers and horsemen ride in from Australia and all over the world.
Be part of the drama, noise, fear, pageantry and passion as knights and their horses in authentic medieval armour and regalia, engage in full fifteenth century tournament combat.
Incredibly, the contestants will use solid lances, not replicas – the only joust in mainland Britain to do so. Immense skill is needed to avoid severe injury.
Between jousting performances, there are other forms of medieval entertainment, from mischievous Alnwick Castle jesters to falconry.
The latter sport was widespread during fifteenth century England. See exceptional displays by Raphael Falconry, coupled with enchanting stories.
Joust of the North visitors can still enjoy the Castle’s daily fun activities, such as broomstick training, craft making, scary Dragon Quest, historical tours and more.
Special events and themed weeks feature throughout the summer. They include a wonderful Wizarding Week from July 20 to 24, with Harry Potter look-a-like characters, wizard trails, and magic wand-making workshops.
A second Wizarding Week from August 24-31, will have magical beasts to meet.
From July 27-31, a Castle Construction theme at Alnwick Castle will explain how to build a strong castle using ancient techniques.
Work with the Company of Artisans and test your strength at lifting stone or make the task easier by use of medieval engineering.
Learn authentic medieval crafts in Artisans’ Courtyard, play traditional games, dress in king and queen costumes, and sit on the throne of Hotspur Hall.
Join the Knights and princesses who descend on Alnwick Castle in Knight School from August 17-21, or tour the grounds to d iscover the secrets of great films and TV series filmed at the castle, including Harry Potter, Downton Abbey, Transformers, The Hollow Crown and more.
For information on these and many more activities, visit www.alnwickcastle.com or call 01665 511 100