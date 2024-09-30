Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV licence fee increased earlier in the year - so how much is it now.

It is currently a crime to watch live TV without paying the fee.

Labour however are planning to “end” prosecutions, according to reports.

If you are needing to renew your TV licence soon, you might be starting to wonder how much you will have to pay this year. The price saw an increase at the start of the financial year but that was a while ago and it may have slipped your mind.

For those who want to watch live shows and sports, catch up on the best box sets on BBC iPlayer or follow the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing, you will need to have a TV licence. Labour will change the law so that not paying the licence fee will no longer be a criminal offence, Birmingham Live reports.

If you missed the news of the latest price increase, don’t worry as we have pulled together all you need to know about the TV licence fee. Here’s all you need to know:

How much does the licence fee cost in 2024?

If you are coming to the time when you have to renew your licence fee, you might be wondering how much it is going to cost you. The current prices are:

£169.50

£57 for black and white TV sets

The fee applies for both homes and businesses. It is an increase of just over £10 compared to 2023 - with the rise kicking-in on 1 April 2024.

Licence fee went up at the start of the financial year.

Can you pay for it monthly or yearly?

The licence fee is paid annually, but you do have a range of options for payment to find what suits you best. You can opt to pay it all in one go - the choice I went for this very week.

However if you don’t want to part with £169.50 straight up, you can also pay quarterly - splitting the cost into four. If you pick this option it will cost £43.62 plus a £1.25 charge.

And finally you can pay monthly - like any other subscription. The price will start at around £28.25 a month for the first six months and from then on it will cost around £14.12 a month.

What do you need a TV licence for?

You need a TV Licence to watch or record programmes on a TV, computer or other device as they're broadcast, and to watch on-demand BBC programmes on iPlayer. So if you have a subscription to Sky or Now to watch the Premier League, you need to pay the licence fee to watch live.

However if you only use your TV for the following, you don’t need a licence fee to watch:

streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus

on-demand TV through services like All 4 and Amazon Prime Video

videos on websites like YouTube

videos or DVDs

Who has to pay the licence fee?

MoneySavingExpert advises its users that you only need a TV licence if you watch or record TV as it's being broadcast or use iPlayer – if you only ever use other catch-up sites, you don't need one.

But how does it work for students, people in shared accommodation and for businesses?

Students

If you are a student in university accommodation you’ll need a TV Licence to watch TV in your own room. Thegovernment website explainsthat shared areas may already be covered by a TV Licence.

If you live at another address outside of term time, you can use its TV Licence while you’re at university on any device that’s:

battery powered

not plugged in

not connected to an aerial

Shared accommodation

If you live in a shared accommodation - such as a house share or you rent a room in a home then you need your own TV Licence if you have separate tenancy agreements and you watch TV in your own room.

You can have one TV Licence for the whole household if you either:

watch TV in a single shared area

have a joint tenancy agreement

Businesses

The government’s website explains that if your business offers overnight accommodation, for example a hotel, you need a TV licence for guests to watch TV in their room. A single TV Licence will cover up to 15 rooms or accommodation units.

Do pensioners need to pay for a TV licence?

There is no free TV Licence for over 60s. Free TV Licences are only available if you're 75 or over and you, or your partner living at the same address, are receiving Pension Credit.

Is it illegal to watch TV without a licence?

If you are watching live TV or using BBC iPlayer, you are required to pay the licence fee. It has been a criminal offence with around 1,000 prosecuted each week.

Birmingham Live reports that Labour are discussing plans to “end” BBC licence fee prosecutions which “unfairly penalise women”. According to the website, a government source said: “The administrative burden of policing non-payment of the licence fee should not be falling on the taxpayer. It should be carved out. It’s not worth the hassle it creates.”

What do you think of the TV licence, is the price too expensive or do you think it is worth it for the quality of services it provides? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by email:[email protected].