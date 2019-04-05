Barricade Boys sing hits from Les Mis in one-night only show at Hippodrome

Direct from London’s West End and Broadway, The Barricade Boys are back on the road with their sensational and critically acclaimed national tour and will play one night only in Darlington at The Hippodrome on Sunday May 5.

Featuring fabulous harmonies, incredible vocals, dashing good looks and stacks of charm, The Barricade Boys showcase the UK’s finest male voices from the world’s longest running musical – Les Misérables.

The Barricade Boys not only perform the world’s greatest show tunes, but they also celebrate music from some of the most iconic names in the music industry, from powerful ballads and beautiful operatic arias to some of the best pop, rock and swing numbers of all time.

After sell-out performances in London’s West End, an appearance on Broadway and a host of international dates, this exceptional group are once again taking their spectacular live show around the country, as well as across the pond to the USA (in April).

The Barricade Boys have played nearly every major role in musical theatre from The Phantom of The Opera, Wicked and Billy Elliot to Jersey Boys, The Sound Of Music and of course Les Misérables. As seen on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ and ‘The Paul O’Grady Show’, The Barricade Boys have rightfully secured their place as the world’s leading musical theatre super group.

The Barricade Boys play Darlington Hippodrome on Sunday May 5.

To book call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk