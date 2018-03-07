Barmoor wind farm funds now available

EDF Energy Renewables and the Community Foundation are looking to support community projects operating within 5km of the Barmoor wind farm, near Lowick.

Priority will be given to voluntary groups, schools and other community organisations based within that range but organisations based within 10km of the wind farm will be considered, providing that residents from within the 5km priority area may benefit.

Projects can apply for a grant of between £500 and £10,000, with applications of up £20,000 awarded in exceptional circumstances.

All awards will be recommended to the Community Foundation by a panel of local people and representatives from parish councils in the area.

Pete Barrett, senior programme advisor at the Community Foundation, explains: “We’re delighted to open the latest round of funding through the EDF Energy Renewables Barmoor Windfarm Community Benefit Fund.

“When the panel last met in October 2017, seven projects were successful with awards totalling more than £27,000 – from replacing lighting in Branxton Village Hall to purchasing and installing a defibrillator in Bowsden, and even helping Wooler Bowling Club replace its roller for the green.

“We hope that the fund can galvanise the community and inspire new projects to come forward and seek funding from the fund, which has committed to support the area for 25 years.”

The Community Foundation, based in Newcastle, has built an endowment of more than £80million from donations to the various funds it holds.

The fund is open for applications until Monday, March 5. For more information about how to apply, visit www.communityfoundation.org.uk/apply