An annual charity skinny dip at Druridge Bay beach takes place on Sunday, September 23, and people are encouraged to bare all and join in.

The mass plunge into the sea will be just before 7am.

The event is once again in aid of MIND - The Mental Health Charity.

Since 2012, the dip has raised more than £30,000 for the cause.

Refreshments will be provided on the day.

To sign up, visit www.northeastskinnydip.co.uk