Bamburgh voted best beach in Northumberland

Bamburgh beach has been voted the best in Northumberland, in a survey by holiday cottage company Coastal Retreats.

Fiona Mckeith, Coastal Retreats director, said: “We weren’t surprised to see Bamburgh in the top spot. It is such a dramatic location, which is often the setting for Hollywood movies, and provokes such fond memories in those who have visited it; whether you like clambering in the dunes or just watching the waves from the uncrowded, sheer expanse of beach.”

Beaches which didn’t make the top 10, but which were still voted, for included Football Hole at High Newton, Sugar Sands at Longhoughton and Ross Back Sands, which looks out on to Holy Island and Budle Bay.