Bamburgh up for Britain's best village

Bamburgh Castle and beach. Picture by Jane Coltman
Bamburgh has made it through to the grand final of Channel 4 show, Village of the Year.

The Northumberland location is now on the brink of winning the competition and landing the £10,000 prize.

The show is hosted by Penelope Keith, who is joined by judges Alex Langlands, Juliet Sargeant and Patrick Grant on a nationwide quest to find the best village. Thousands of locations applied and have been whittled down to a select few.

Bamburgh has reached tomorrow night's final after making it through the Northern Zone's first heat, which was aired earlier this week, and this afternoon's semi-final, which has just finished.

It beat the villages of Tarskavaig, on the Isle of Skye in Scotland; Croston, in Lancashire; and Kinlock Rannoch, in Perthshire, Scotland, in today's episode to seal its place in the final.

Tomorrow's final will be shown on Channel 4 from 8pm to 9pm and Bamburgh will go up against Beer, in Devon; Broughshane, in County Antrim, Northern Ireland; and Hampstead Norreys, in Berkshire. But only one can be crowned Village of the Year. Coincidentally, Broughshane has a twin-town arrangement with Wooler, in Northumberland.