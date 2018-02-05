Bamburgh to star on Channel 4 show

Bamburgh will feature on Channel 4 show Village of the Year today.

The daily programme, presented by Penelope Keith, is the ultimate search to find out which village really is the crème de la crème for a quintessentially British break. Thousands of villages applied and have been whittled down to a select few.

The show started a few weeks ago and this week it is focusing on villages in the north. Bamburgh features in the Northern Zone's first heat, which will be aired on Channel 4 from 3pm to 4pm today. It is up against the Boat of Garten, in Inverness; Grasmere, in the Lake District; and Embo, in the Scottish Highlands.

If the judges like what they see, Bamburgh will go through to the Northern Zone semi final, to be shown on Friday at the same time. The competition's grand final will be screened on Saturday at 8pm.