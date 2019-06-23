Church Street in Bamburgh.

Public consultation closes on July 1 with the issue to go before the next meeting of Bamburgh Parish Council on July 8.

The parish council wants to be a position where all the information has been collated in time to make an informed decision at the meeting.

New traffic calming measures could be introduced on the road into Bamburgh from Seahouses. Picture by Jane Coltman

It has already been decided that controversial rumble strips in the village are to be removed with the hope of finding a more successful speed calming measure.

Barbara Brook, parish council chairman, said: “This has been going on now for nearly 10 years but we need to find an agreement between the parish council, Northumberland County Council (NCC) and the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

“There are a lot of different opinions. We thought we had more or less got there about a year ago but for various reasons it was thrown out. A meeting has been organised for the beginning of July with the parish council, NCC and the AONB to see what we can do because we have a huge problem with speeding.

“There are now double yellow lines on both sides of Church Street, along with bus stops. We thought that might help the situation but what’s actually happened is that it’s become like a racing track.

“Perhaps the parked cars along there in the past actually stopped people speeding. Now they see an empty road in front of them and put their foot down.”

She added: “It’s also a huge problem at Artmstrong Cottages, both coming in and out of the village, where I’ve seen people overtaking.”

She would like to see the introduction of traffic calming measures such as a speed warning at the entrances to the village or perhaps chicanes.

“The rumble strips have failed so they’re coming out,” said Coun Brook. “They did slow the traffic down but they are breaking up and causing problems to people’s tyres.”