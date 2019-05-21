Bamburgh public toilets reopen following refurbishment

One of the most visited spots in Bamburgh is back open for business ahead of the busy summer season.

It’s not the world famous castle, but rather the toilets in the centre of the village, which were closed in March for full refurbishment.

The facilities have had a complete overhaul, including the removal and replacement of the roof, toilet cubicles and internal walls.

It’s also been rewired and new toilets and sinks installed.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for Environment and Local Services at Northumberland County Council, said: “We know how vital toilets are in our most popular tourist areas and I’m delighted we’ve been able to fully refurbish these ahead of the main summer season.

“Thankfully during the work we were able to provide temporary toilets at the castle car park area so there was no loss of service.”

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, member for Bamburgh, added: “With Bamburgh attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors throughout the year it’s important the right infrastructure is in place to support the tourist trade.

“The work has been done to a high standard and I’m sure the facilities will be well used for years to come.

“We are also currently helping the Parish Council with an initiative to install a water bottle filling station on the outside of the block to help cut down on plastic waste in this beautiful part of the county.”