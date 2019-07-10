Bamburgh parking restrictions to remain despite speeding concerns
Double yellow lines on a Bamburgh street will have to stay in place for a year, parish councillors have been told.
The lines on Church Street were introduced earlier this year by Northumberland County Council to help reduce parking congestion and make it easier for buses and emergency vehicles to pass.
However, concerns have subsequently been raised about speeding.
Parish council chairman Barbara Brook, speaking at Monday’s meeting, said: “Apparently when you put down any sort of traffic calming measures, whether you like it or not, it’s got to stay for at least a year.
“Northumberland County Council have told us that if we’re still unhappy after that period there would be no problem in taking them out.”
Meanwhile, the parish council is to ask for white lines at the junction opposite the Victoria Hotel to be reinstated to prevent driver confusion.