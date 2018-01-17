Baker lands double gold at top awards

A north Northumberland baker landed two gongs at a prestigious competition last week.

Trotters Family Bakers, of Seahouses, has enjoyed double success at the 19th annual World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2018.

Trotters, which also has stores in Alnwick, Amble and Wooler, was presented with gold for its sausage roll and quiche Lorraine (cold savoury category) by TV personality and entrepreneur, Carol Smillie.

A busy judging day saw more than 80 butchers and bakers entering more than 400 pies, sausage rolls, bridies, savouries and apple pies into the competition and some 250 hopefuls attending the awards luncheon in Cumbernauld.

Carol Smillie said: “I am delighted to have been asked to come along today and present the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards for a third time.

“Each and every butcher and baker here today knows they make something special so a confirmation of this kind is the real icing on the cake.”

Head judge Ian Nelson added: “The competition, which has run for 19 years, aims to highlight that bakers and butchers create high-quality pastry products. Recognising the great and the good in this way rewards excellence and raises the bar in the industry.”

At the event, James Pirie & Son of Newtyle was crowned the World Scotch Pie Champion of 2018.

Craig McPhie, president of Scottish Bakers, said: “Once again, we have brought together the best pies and baked goods in the land and we can really celebrate the achievement of our hard-working butchers and bakers.

“My heartfelt congratulations go to our world champion and indeed everyone today taking away a prize, they are all winners in my book.”