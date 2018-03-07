Bags of money to fund event

Wooler-based Farm to Freeze is doing its bit to support a highlight of the year in Glendale.

It is donating its 5p plastic bag levy to The Glendale Agricultural Society’s Children’s Countryside Day.

Hundreds of children from across Northumberland and North Tyneside attend the annual event, being held for the 14th time on June 7.

Kim Redpath, of Farm to Freeze, said: “The Children’s Countryside Day has educated thousands of children about the importance of farming and countryside to their day-to-day lives.

“This event is totally funded by the Glendale Agricultural Society and we are delighted to support it as we want to help ensure that our next generations of children benefit from this unique educational day.”

Funding which enables schools to attend free of charge is always at the forefront of organisers’ minds.

Rachael Tait, secretary of Glendale Agricultural Society, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Farm to Freeze have agreed to donate all of their carrier bag charges for the next six months. This is an amazing contribution from a local company and an innovative way to support the Children’s Countryside Day.”

“Each year we need to raise in the region of £25,000 to fund the day and over the years we have received tremendous support from hundreds of individuals and businesses and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them all. This gesture of supporting the event through the carrier bag charge is a new initiative for us and it will hopefully encourage other local retail companies to do the same.”