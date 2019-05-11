BAG PACK: Thank you to volunteers

I should like to extend my sincere appreciation to all those very kind customers of Morrison’s Alnwick who so generously donated to the Alnwick Rotary Club bag pack held last Friday.

We raised the excellent sum of £503.

This money will go towards supporting the North Northumberland Day Hospice, the Great North Air Ambulance Service, Alzheimer’s Research UK and local charities.

Thank you to the staff for being so courteous towards us and to the Rotary volunteers who carried out the bag pack.

Barbara Reid,

President, Rotary Club of Alnwick