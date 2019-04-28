AWARDS: Recognising brave youths

As an ambassador for WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children, I would like to appeal to readers to give a brave and special young person in your area the credit they deserve by nominating them for the 2019 WellChild Awards.

At the 2019 Wellchild Awards, in association with GSK, we will be paying a public tribute to some of the UK’s very special children, young people and caring professionals.

And I know there must be many worthy nominees in your area whose courage, inspirational qualities and bravery in the face of adversity mean they deserve their moment to shine.

We are looking for inspirational children and young people who have defied the odds in the face of serious illness, and the selfless nurses, doctors, brothers, sisters and friends who help care for them.

This is your opportunity to give them the recognition they deserve at a prestigious event, which is regularly attended by WellChild Patron, The Duke of Sussex.

I am proud to be a long-standing ambassador for WellChild and I have attended the WellChild Awards many times, along with The Duke of Sussex and a host of celebrity guests.

The awards are a truly magical experience for the winners, who have an evening they will never forget.

I have seen for myself the wonderful boost that the awards bring to the winners and nominees, many of whom are living with serious illnesses.

Nominations for the 2019 WellChild Awards are open now so please get yours in before the closing date on Tuesday, May 7.

I am sure that many of your readers know people who they feel really do deserve to be honoured for their bravery or caring qualities with a WellChild Award, so don’t let them miss out.

Get the details of how to nominate them now by looking at the charity’s website at https://www.wellchild.org.uk/awards/ or by calling WellChild on 01242 530007.

The winners will be invited, along with their nominator, to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony later in the year.

And I will be among the celebrity guests and supporters to congratulate them personally.

I would love your readers to be involved in nominating a deserving winner in these wonderful WellChild Awards.

If you know of someone who deserves to be recognised then please show them just how special they are.

Thank you for your help.

Janet Ellis,

WellChild Ambassador