Awards praise staff for a job well done

Health and care staff in Northumberland and North Tyneside have been celebrated for their hard work and dedication in a landmark year for the NHS.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has held its 2018 Building a Caring Future Staff Awards, themed this year as a birthday tea party to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

The awards recognise the outstanding contribution of staff working in hospitals and the community in delivering high quality patient care.

The 12 award categories reflect the wide range of services provided by the trust, recognising both clinical and non-clinical employees.

Two of the awards recognised teams – the emergency department at The Northumbria hospital and the trust-wide infection control team – which were heavily involved in the trust’s effective response to one of the worst winters on record when it was affected by outbreaks of flu and norovirus.

Jim Mackey, chief executive of Northumbria Healthcare, said: “In this landmark year for the NHS, it’s more important than ever to take time out to celebrate all that our staff have achieved over the last 12 months.

“Following the hardest, and longest, winters many of us can remember, it’s fantastic to be able to reward our staff for their unfaltering work during this period of sustained pressure, and throughout the year.”

The award winners are:

Patients first: Dawn Cunningham, a nutritional assistant on the elderly care ward at The Northumbria hospital. Safe and high quality care award: Infection control team. Innovation and quality improvement award: Handover project, involving medical and nursing teams. Partnership working award: Digital care team. Everyone’s contribution counts: Emergency department at The Northumbria hospital. Personal development: Sharon Proud, a nursing assistant named student of the year. Rosemary Stephenson nurse, midwife or nursing assistant of the year award: Angela Moore, who has worked in nursing for more than 40 years. Volunteer of the year award: Ted Bramley, who has volunteered with Macmillan for more than 10 years. Respect and compassion award: Cameron Armstrong, a health trainer and community development worker. Unsung hero: Eric McMekkin, the ‘hero’ of Berwick Infirmary. Inspiring wellbeing: Julie Hogarth. Chief executive’s making a difference award: Hexham maternity team.