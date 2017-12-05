Awards hunt for finest fishermen

A national awards scheme is once again on a quest to find the leading lights from across the commercial fishing industry.

The Fishing News Awards 2018 is calling on people to nominate fishermen, ports, retailers and businesses in various categories ahead of the awards in Aberdeen on May 24, 2018.

Visit www.fishingnews.co.uk/awards

The awards will recognise excellence across categories that include Young Fisherman of the Year, Fishing Port of the Year, Coastal Fish Restaurant of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award. Among the previous winners is the Old Boat House in Amble.

Nominations for the Fishing News Awards are now open and free to enter with people being asked to nominate friends, family, crewmates, or even themselves, for one of these accolades. All nominations must be received by Tuesday, February 13, 2018 for consideration, with a shortlist of nominees revealed for most categories in late February.

David Linkie, editor of Fishing News, said: “The UK fishing industry lands almost £1billion worth of seafood each year, so it’s important that we recognise those who go to great lengths – in very challenging conditions – to provide us with such fantastic produce.

“The Fishing News Awards recognise not only the efforts and successes of hard-working fishermen, but also the best ports, coastal fish restaurants, processors, seafood retailers and much more.

“This industry demonstrates skill, bravery, innovation and adaptability on a daily basis. Yet its people are often modest and disinclined to shout about their achievements. For this reason, we invite nominations from anyone who knows of a deserving candidate in any category, particularly from their peers and colleagues.”