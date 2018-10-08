Awards honour the work of prison staff

Staff from HMP Northumberland have been recognised for their efforts by North-East charity, Nepacs.

The colleagues from the jail received certificates of high commendation, as part of the Ruth Cranfield Awards 2018.

Those to be honoured from HMP Northumberland were Andy Carr (senior visits officer); Megan Shaw (Team Shelter); and the resettlement team, comprising Maddison Bould, Dean Robson and Michelle Pattinson.

2018 is a special year for the awards, as they were renamed in honour of long-standing Nepacs’ patron, Ruth Cranfield.

The awards honour the work to reduce re-offending and crime reduction.

Nepacs aims to support a positive future for prisoners and their families.