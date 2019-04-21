AWARDS: Celebration of lottery projects

The 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards, the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery-funded projects, is open for entries.

The awards provide an opportunity to shine a light on and celebrate the inspirational projects and people who transform our communities and make extraordinary things happen, thanks to National Lottery funding.

This is a special year for the National Lottery as we celebrate our 25th birthday and the £39billion awarded to more than 535,000 good causes since its launch.

This year’s awards will recognise the amazing work done by organisations and individuals who change lives for the better with the help of National Lottery support. They will celebrate the unsung heroes behind the success of local arts, sports, heritage and community projects.

Winners will gain nationwide acclaim and receive a £10,000 prize at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One.

Readers can enter their favourite project in the awards by completing an entry form at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards

Any project which has received National Lottery funding is eligible. All entries must be received by midnight on April 30, 2019.

Jonathan Tuchner,

25th Birthday National Lottery Awards