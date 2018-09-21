Awards aplenty for talented performers

Amateur dramatics in Alnwick has received glowing praise, after three talented groups in the town took a host of prizes at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Alnwick Stage Musical Society (ASMS), Alnwick Theatre Club (ATC) and the Portable Theatre Company (PTC) all tasted success at NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) North’s presentation evening on Saturday, in Newcastle.

Mark Stenton

ASMS won best musical for My Fair Lady, while Leonie Airlie won best lead for her role as Eliza Doolittle, and Mark Stenton won the Regional Councillors Individual Award for his portrayal as Alfred P Doolittle.

It was the third year in a row that ASMS has won awards at the prestigious ceremony.

Kathryn Curry, My Fair Lady director and choreographer, said: “It is a huge honour. The show was a team effort from our amazing cast and crew.”

ATC won the district’s Drama Award for last summer’s production, Goodnight Mister Tom.

The cast of Steel Magnolias, with Lynne Lambert third from the left. Picture by Signature Times Photography

It was the second year in a row that the club has achieved the award for the best drama.

Meanwhile, club member Cameron Cullen said he was ‘absolutely gobsmacked’ after winning the district’s Youth Rising Star Award for his role in Goodnight Mister Tom.

Susan Joyce had also been nominated for her performance in According to Rumour, while young Archie Braid received a Youth Individual nomination for his performance in Goodnight Mister Tom.

Club chairman Carol Lawrence said: “I am absolutely thrilled and extremely proud to be chairman of this talented club, which is going from strength to strength.”

Susan Joyce was nominated for her performance in According to Rumour. Picture by Signature Times Photography

She also praised Peter Biggers, director/producer of Goodnight Mr Tom, saying he has ‘worked so hard for ATC over the years’.

Lynne Lambert won Best Performance for her portrayal of Clairee in PTC’s 2017 show, Steel Magnolias. She said she was delighted to win, as it was the company’s first production and she added that the award honoured the work of the entire cast.