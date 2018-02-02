Award-winning venue bought in £16m deal

The award-winning Percy Wood Golf and Country Park has been bought by new owners in a deal worth more than £16million.

Acting on behalf of Shorewood Leisure Group, Colliers International has completed the sale of the Swarland venue to Harrison Leisure UK.

Set amongst 180 acres of woodland, the resort has around 500 holiday-home pitches, includes a highly-regarded 18-hole golf course and has planning consent for further development in the future.

Billy Harrison, director of Harrison Leisure UK, said: “We are delighted to secure this acquisition which will provide a crucial element in our growth plans going forwards.

“This extends our portfolio of holiday parks to five and counting which, in tandem with our rapidly expanding caravan sales dealership, makes for an exciting future for the company.”

Commenting on the deal, head of UK Parks Agency for Colliers International, Richard Moss, said: “The demand for quality parks of this size and trading capability remains very high.

“The deal was brokered in a discreet fashion between two experienced and respected park operators and it was no surprise that Percy Wood Golf and Country Park fitted the ambitious growth plans of Harrison Leisure UK.”

Neil Wilson, director of Shorewood Leisure, added: “The timing was right for Shorewood Leisure and allows us to further concentrate on growing the business in and around Yorkshire.

“We know that the park is in good hands with Harrison Leisure and we wish them every success for the future at this excellent holiday park.”

For more information, visit www.percywood.com