Award-winning company adds to its haul of accolades

An award-winning Alnwick business has won further acclaim with a double bill of success in a renowned competition.

Propology Boutique Properties, on Fenkle Street, clinched gold for New Agency of the Year and silver for Small Estate Agency of the Year, at the recent Negotiator Awards.

It is the fourth year in a row that the Northumberland firm has been honoured at a national level.

The Negotiator Awards is the most prestigious and popular awards initiative in residential property and with more entrants and winners than any other scheme in this sector.

A record 750 guests attended the ceremony on London’s Park Lane to celebrate 10 years of recognition for the best in estate agency and the industry that supplies it. The event was hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr.

Reflecting on Propology’s success, managing director Cherylle Millard-Dawe, who has more than 25 years of property experience, said: “I am delighted that we were shortlisted and then went on to win a gold and a silver, especially when we were up against so many exceptional entrants.

“I am passionate about property and providing outstanding customer care; going over and above for our clients is something I continue to enjoy.

“It is truly an honour to be recognised in this way. The ambience of the venue greatly added to the sense of the occasion and the after party was fabulous.

“Already a multi-award-winning agency, we’re not ones for sitting on our laurels and work hard to continuously improve our services and maintain our already high standards. Another win for 2017 keeps us motivated to work even harder next year. All the best to our customers, past, present and future.”

Aiming to ‘put the pizzazz into your hunt for a new property’, Propology’s services include residential sales and lettings, property management, corporate and relocation services, portfolio analysis, lifestyle services and interior, garden and architectural design.

The competition judges were impressed, describing Propology as ‘a great concept, fantastically well delivered, with superb branding and presentation and a real local focus’.

For more details, visit www.thisispropology.co.uk