Award-winning agency has moved into its new home

An award-winning boutique property and lifestyle consultancy business is offering fresh and enhanced services from its new base in Alnwick.

Propology has relocated to the ex-Conservative Party office at Gardener’s House, on Bondgate Without, from its former home along the town’s Fenkle Street.

Managing director Cherylle Millard-Dawe is excited about the next chapter in the story of the business, which has taken gold awards in various industry competitions.

She said: “We enjoyed four fantastically successful years at our office on Fenkle Street and we’ve gone from strength to strength and are now an established and trusted multi-award-winning agency.

“We like to move with the times so we felt it was our time for a change to accommodate our new and enhanced services.

“To reflect our boutique style, we were looking for a boutique office, so were immediately attracted to Gardener’s House.

“We have the entire ground floor of this beautiful property with three offices, one room specifically dedicated to our new enhanced private-buying service, a new homes room with samples of our interior fixtures and fittings, plans, and details of all of our exciting new developments and a room dedicated entirely to our vendors.

“We’re taking boutique to a whole new level within the estate agency business.

“Our expertise and innovativeness will take our already unique way of marketing properties to an even more individual and personalised type of estate agency.

“Here at Propology, we believe that your dream property search isn’t just about finding that house to call your new home, it really is about all the other things that come with it too – the best places and people to help you live the Northumberland dream.

“Our service and approach is a much more personable and efficient way for us to sell your home, even before the potential buyer walks through your door with us on a viewing.

“With state-of-the-art technology, a 50-inch interactive website display and many unique and special touches, we are sure our office is a place that will breathe confidence into any seller or buyer who might be nervous about property in this uncertain time.”