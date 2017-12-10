Award runner-up, Santa’s Helpers days and £3,500 is raised

The dedicated founder of Alnwick-based dog sanctuary SHAK has been named as a runner-up in a contest to celebrate community heroes.

Stephen Wylie was recognised in the 2017 Charity Champion competition, which was run and created by Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery.

A delighted Stephen said: “It was a very proud moment to receive this. Thank you to everyone who voted and congratulations to Team Susie for their brilliant work being recognised as the winners.”

Meanwhile, SHAK is holding Santa’s Helpers days, tomorrow and Saturday.

The event will give people the chance to drop off food, bedding, toys and cash donations.

It will also allow the SHAK fund-raising team to meet the ‘very special people’ who support the charity.

Unfortunately, due to a really busy diary, SHAK is unable to come and collect any donations at this time of year.

The Santa’s Helpers days will take place at SHAK HQ, on Greenwell Road, Alnwick, from 10am until 2pm tomorrow and 10am until 4pm on Saturday.

It comes on the back of the successful SHAK Boutique event, which raised around £3,500 – surpassing all expectations and records.

Stephen said: “To raise that amount is unbelievable. Thank you to everyone who supported us.”