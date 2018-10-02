Autumn wedding fair at quirky Northumberland venue

The stunning Alnwick Treehouse, at The Alnwick Garden, is hosting an autumn wedding fair next Monday.

Nestled beneath a woodland canopy and lit by fairylights, with aerial walkways and quirky spires and views, the spectacular venue is one of the world’s biggest treehouses. The unique venue can host up to 65 guests for wedding ceremonies and up to 120 for a reception.

The wedding fair will take place from 5pm until 9pm with music and experts from the wedding industry, as well as the experienced Treehouse wedding team.

Entertainment will include a fashion show with Alnwick-based Hotspur 1364, with canapés and drinks. Everyone who attends will get a chance to win a groomsman suit and other wedding-related prizes.