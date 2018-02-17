Author short-listed for prestigious award

A north Northumberland author has been short-listed for a top national award.

Last week, it was announced that Chatton-based Caroline Roberts’ recent book, My Summer of Magic Moments, which is set in Bamburgh, has been short-listed for the Contemporary Romantic Novel of the Year award.

“I am thrilled and very proud to feature in the shortlist among some wonderful authors,” she said. “It’s an honour to be a part of this, and I’m so pleased to be recognised by the Romantic Novelists’ Association (RNA) as they have been a huge part of my writing journey, being key to introducing me to both my publisher Harper Collins and my agent Hannah Ferguson.

“I’d also like to thank everyone in the local area for all their fantastic support too. The response to my novels, which are all set in our beautiful Northumberland, has been amazing.”

The shortlist features the best in romantic fiction from big publishers, small presses and self-published authors, and includes some bestselling writers.

RNA chairman, Nicola Cornick, said: “The breadth of fiction which features on this year’s short list is a brilliant illustration of what a broad spectrum the romance genre encompasses.

“Our awards celebrate the many shades of romantic fiction, highlighting the wide appeal of the genre and some of the best examples from the last year.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Gladstone Library in Whitehall, London, on Monday, March 5.