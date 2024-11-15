Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Best-selling author L J Ross has spoken of the inspiration behind her new concept of the ‘readeasy’ and why she takes no profits after the first event sold out in four minutes.

Earlier this week, the author announced the date and location for her first ‘readeasy’ event, which is to take place in Hexham on the 11th January.

Trialling locations around the North East, the first venue was announced as The Garden Coffee Shop in Hexham, with tickets selling out in mere minutes from them going live.

Known for her crime fiction illustrated in the beautiful landscapes of Northumbria, L J Ross says: “The idea behind the series of readeasy events is to do something different to the usual literary events, to make the broader world of books approachable, which reflects my personality and that of a lot of my readers in the northeast.”

L.J Ross, best-selling Northumbrian author and host of the 'read-easy'.

Expanding, she said: “To hold each event at a different ‘secret’ local business around the northeast is to spotlight those businesses and venues which may have gone unnoticed despite being on the doorstep.”

The author also revealed that she makes no profit from these events, and that all ticket costs go to the venue or printing costs: "I never take any profit from any literary event I participate in, whether I’ve organised it or not.

“This is because I am in a fortunate situation to be able to give back in various ways to my community, and I want to encourage reading, friendship and community spirit in all its forms - keeping costs down whilst still providing a lovely experience for people who attend is a key element of this venture.”

On what those who were lucky enough to get their hands on a ticket should expect, Ross says: “The ‘readeasy’ itself is fashioned as a speakeasy - this means that each venue is a secret until the day tickets go live, and attendees are given the option of a cocktail or soft drink, some sort of cake/savoury item and a copy of my latest book in print included in their ticket.

“The event sold out in less than four minutes, so we’re already lining up other ‘readeasy’ events around the region so that more people can take part!”

To keep up-to-date with the announcement of further events, visit: https://ljrossauthor.com/philanthropy/lj-book-club/