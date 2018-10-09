Attracting women into looking at new career

A special event is being held to give North East women an insight into a career in wealth management.

Hosted by St James’s Place Wealth Management, the session aims to welcome professional females who may be considering a change of career, and show how they can establish a career path as a professional adviser through the St James’s Place Academy.

Attendees will hear from Nick Page, head of people strategy and reward at St James’s Place, as well as female advisers who have successfully made the transition to running their own wealth-management businesses, before a question and answer session.

Guests can then enjoy a gin-tasting experience before the event closes at 8.30pm.

The free-to-attend event is on Wednesday, October 17, from 6pm, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Stephenson Quarter, Newcastle.

Spaces are limited, so register in advance online at tinyurl.com/y84s2j68

The St James’s Place Academy offers training and development for individuals looking to become qualified wealth managers. Upon graduation, trainees can establish their own business or join a St James’s Place practice as a professional adviser.