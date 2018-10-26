Assistance dog charity group launched

Assistance dog charity Canine Partners has launched a community group in north Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.

The group held a launch event and awareness day at Newton Hall, Newton-by-the-Sea, last Wednesday.

The event raised more than £1,500, which included £800 from The Joiners Arms, raised by staff who took part in a Steps challenge.

The charity trains amazing assistance dogs to transform the lives of people living with disabilities across the UK, boosting their confidence and independence.

To find out more about joining The North Northumberland and Scottish Boarders Community Group, visit caninepartners.org.uk/get-involved or call Marjorie Johnston on 07767 617992.