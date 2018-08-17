Arty youngsters go creative at Hauxley

A group of young people with disabilities from the Leonard Cheshire Disability charity has been getting arty at Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Nature Reserve.

As part of the Can Do project, the youngsters produced a wonderful new mural, which is on display on the wall of the wildlife charity’s award-winning Wildlife Discovery Centre.

The Hauxley mural. Photo by Jenna Berry

Inspired by visits to the reserve where they made bird feeders, took part in mini-beast hunts and dissected owl pellets, the youngsters went on to produce several smaller mosaics, which have been located around the reserve.

With each mosaic displaying letters and clues, visitors will now be able to work out what species are being spelt out as they stroll around the reserve.

Alex Lister, Druridge Bay Living Landscapes manager, said: “Their artwork is wonderful, both on the wall in the centre and around the reserve.”