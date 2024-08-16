Artistic contributions wanted for project honouring workmen who constructed Berwick Bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Artist Annie Lord is inviting people to contribute to a new artwork in celebration of Berwick Bridge, its 400th anniversary this year, and the men and women who first worked on its construction.

Since April Annie Lord has been artist in residence in Berwick, thanks to Connecting Threads, the cultural strand of Destination Tweed.

Throughout her residency, Annie has developed handmade paint, made from the same sandstone used to repair the bridge.

The sandstone creates a warm, reddish-brown colour, and provides an exciting, unpredictable material to work with.

Artist Annie Lord. Picture: Pictorial Photography

Participants will each receive a limpet shell from Berwick beach, filled with handmade, locally sourced, sandstone paint as well as a stone-shaped piece of paper and paintbrush.

They will be asked to create an artwork in honour of one of the named workers who contributed to the construction of the bridge.

These artworks will be displayed as part of Berwick Heritage Open Days over the weekend of September 14-15.

As part of her research, Annie has spent time exploring the original account books which recorded the names, wages and job titles of everyone involved in the construction of Berwick Bridge.

Artist Annie Lord. Picture: Pictorial Photography

Dating back to 1611, these beautifully scribed books tell a fascinating story, revealing both the material history of the bridge, and the labour involved in its creation.

On the week beginning September 25, 1624, 43 people are listed in the original account books for Berwick Bridge. They include 11 women, who were tasked with sanding the bridge; five masons who were repairing a broken stone arch; and three carpenters who were employed to take down the old bridge.

Annie says: “I’ve been so inspired by the incredible construction of the bridge, and being able to work directly with the sandstone as paint is really exciting.

"I’ve loved seeing the different creative approaches to using this material. During workshops I’ve seen people using it as a delicate watercolour, and others who’ve embraced its gritty qualities. I can’t wait to see what people produce!”

As there are a limited number of paints, please register your interest by emailing [email protected] by Monday 26th August.

Paint handout day

30th August 4-6pm at the Quayside. All registered participants will be able to collect their painting kits from Annie at this drop-in event.

Sketching workshops at Berwick Bridge

For those who’d appreciate some guidance, or who’d like to make their artworks in company, Annie will run two sketching workshops. Meet by the Quayside next to Berwick Bridge. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Tuesday 3rd September 6-7pm

Thursday 5th September 10-11am

Artwork Collection

All artworks should be returned by Wednesday 11th September. Details of a collection point will be shared with participants.

Exhibition at the Straw Yard

As part of Heritage Open Days, work by Annie Lord and participants will form an exhibition at the Straw Yard in Berwick. More info on the Connecting Threads website. Saturday 14th September 11-4pm, Sunday 15th September 12-4pm

Artist’s talk at the Straw Yard

In addition to the exhibition, Annie is giving an artist's talk on the Sunday morning. More info on the Connecting Threads website. Sunday 15th September 11-12pm