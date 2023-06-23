Roseate Terns in Flight.

Developed by Amble Development Trust, and on course to become a major cultural asset and visitor attraction for the town, the Bord Waalk, takes local birdlife as its theme and comprises sculptures dotted along the coast between Hauxley and the Braid at Amble.

In addition to static sculpture, the trail has virtual reality, sound and poetry sculptures and encompasses a varied range of landscapes, environments, backdrops and habitats that visitors can reflect upon whilst walking along the trail.

The sculpture on Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s reserve is situated at the top of the footpath leading down to the beach.

Aptly named: Roseate Terns in Flight it was designed by UK artist Celia Smith who has a passion for the natural environment especially birds and who works with various forms of wire to create delicate bird sculptures and installations.

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Druridge Bay Landscape Manager, said: “The trail is a great thing for Amble and for people to do when they are on holiday and we’re already seeing an increase in the number of visitors coming onto the site looking for it.”

The trail was made possible thanks to funding from the Coastal Communities Fund, Arts Council England and Northumberland County Council.

