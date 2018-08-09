Art exhibition is well and truly a family affair

A new exhibition of eye-catching artwork by three generations of the same family opens today.

Sixteen-year-old artist Róisín Binnie Lyst, from Thrunton, will be showing her paintings in a special display alongside work by her grandfather, Andrew Binnie, and her aunt, Carol Binnie.

An example of R�is�n's work.

Róisín has developed a successful pet portrait business since her first commission at the age of 13.

She has clients as far afield as Czech Republic, Canada, Dubai and New Zealand.

She has also sold 5,000 Christmas cards of her work over the last three years. She was featured as artist of the month last October at the Cheviot Centre, in Wooler.

Róisín has recently resumed painting following a six-month break while she studied for her GCSEs (including art) at Alnwick’s Duchess’s Community High School.

She’ll receive her GCSE results just five days after the exhibition closes.

Róisín’s grandfather is a graduate of the Glasgow School of Art, a former principal teacher of art and design and served as president of the Berwickshire Art Society. His work consists mainly of landscape studies in oils has been exhibited widely, both in Scotland and beyond.

Many notable collections have acquired Andrew’s work, including the Royal Collection.

Róisín’s aunt teaches at the Royal High School, in Edinburgh, having achieved an MA (hons) in fine art from Edinburgh University and Edinburgh College of Art.

Carol has shown her work at the Royal Scottish Academy and at the Royal Scottish Society of Watercolours.

Still life is one of her main interests, though Carol will also show some mixed-media work and examples of her architectural commissions.

The Three Generations exhibition and sale of work takes place in Kelso Town House and runs from today until Saturday, August 18, from 10am to noon, and 2pm to 5pm, each day, except Sunday, August 12, when it is closed. Entry to the exhibition is free.

Róisín is delighted to be exhibiting with her grandfather and aunt. She said: “I’m so lucky to have two great artists in my family. My granda and auntie have always encouraged me to paint and it’s great to be sharing an exhibition with them for the first time.”

Most of her work is commissioned watercolour pet portraits, but she does like to explore other subjects and media.

She added: “I have loved animals and art from a young age. When I’m not painting, I can normally be found working with horses or looking after my chickens.”