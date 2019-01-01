Art competition forms part of Holocaust Memorial Day

People are being invited to enter an art competition to mark Holocaust Memorial Day later this month.

The contest is being run by Northumberland County Council as part of its annual commemoration of the day.

It is open to people who live and work in the county and should reflect the theme of Torn from Home. Schools are also being invited to take part.

To enter, send your name, email address and confirmation you are over 16 and an image of your piece of art to participation@northumberland.gov.uk Under 16s should ask a teacher or an adult to send in their entry.

The deadline for entries is January 10. Prizes will be awarded for the winning entries, which will also be displayed at County Hall during a special remembrance event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Thursday, January 24, which starts at 3.45pm with the raising of Holocaust Memorial Day flag.