ARMISTICE 100: Where to go to honour the lives of the fallen

As we prepare to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War, here is a round-up of some of the Remembrance events taking place around Northumberland.

ACKLINGTON

Sunday: Remembrance service at the Guyzance tragedy memorial, 12.45pm.The service, normally at 12.30pm, has been delayed as the bridge is closed for repairs and diversions are in place.

ALNMOUTH

Sunday: Remembrance service, St John the Baptist Church, 9.45am. Act of Remembrance at the war memorial, 11am.

ALNWICK

Sunday: Remembrance service at St Paul’s Church, Percy Street, at 2.30pm, followed by a march to the war memorial where wreaths will be laid at around 3.30pm. In addition to the service and parade, a First World War centenary poppy ceremony will take place at the war memorial.

AMBLE

Sunday: The laying of wreaths will begin just before 11am in the Town Square and the service there will include a dedication of the new peace memorial. This will be followed by a service at St Cuthbert’s Church.

BAMBURGH

Sunday: Service at St Aidan’s Church, 11am, followed by a procession to the war memorial where a short service will be held and wreaths laid. At 12.30pm, a special peal of bells will be rung from the bell tower.

BEADNELL

Sunday: Village Service of Remembrance, 9am. Short service at 6.55pm, including ringing of church bells at 7.05pm.

BELFORD

Sunday: The Act of Remembrance starts at 10.45am at the war memorial on West Street, attended by Stuart Birkett, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.

BERWICK

Sunday: Civic service, St Andrew’s Wallace Green, 9.45am, with a live relay in Berwick Parish Church. It will be followed by a Service of Remembrance at the war memorial at 10.55am, with wreath-laying and two-minute silence.

BOULMER

Sunday: Memorial service, Boulmer Memorial Hall, 6pm. Following the service, there will be a pooled supper.

EDLINGHAM

Sunday: Service for peace, St John the Baptist Church, 4pm.

FELTON

Sunday: Remembrance service, St Michael and All Angels Church, 9.45am, moving to the war memorial for an Act of Remembrance.

FORD

Sunday: Service with Holy Communion at Ford Church, 10.30am.

HEXHAM

Sunday: Special service hosted by the Duchess of Northumberland, in her role as Lord Lieutenant of the county, at 3pm, featuring contributions from the Abbey Choir, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Band and members of the Northumberland Theatre Company. The Duchess will lay a wreath on behalf of the Queen.

LESBURY

Sunday: Holy Communion with Act of Remembrance, St Mary’s Church, 8am.

LONGHOUGHTON

Sunday: Remembrance service, St Peter and Paul Church, 9.15am.

LOWICK

Sunday: Remembrance service at the war memorial, 2pm.

MORPETH

Friday: Remembrance service at County Hall, 10.50am. A two-minute silence will be held at 11am. Accompanied by a Northumbrian piper, wreaths will be laid.

Sunday: At 10.30am, the Mayor of Morpeth and representatives from community and youth organisations parade from the Town Hall, followed by wreath-laying at the Mafeking Park war memorial, with a two-minute silence at 11am.

NEWTON ON THE MOOR

Sunday: Service of Remembrance, Newton on the Moor war memorial, noon.

RENNINGTON

Sunday: A display of residents’ ancestors’ pictures, names, deeds of heroism and battalion histories in All Saints Church, Rennington, from 10am. The church’s single bell will be rung at 12.30pm in line with national ringing. A short service at the war memorial in the churchyard at 3.30pm. A trumpeter will play the Last Post and Sunset.

ROTHBURY

Sunday: Civic Service of Remembrance, All Saints Church, followed by a parade and wreath laying at the war memorial at 2.30pm.

SEAHOUSES

Sunday: Pages of the Sea, St Aidan’s beach, Seahouses. Danny Boyle’s Armistice commission, centred around the drawing of a large-scale portrait of a casualty from the First World War. 11.30am with a two-minute silence. The tide will then wash the sand portrait away at 5pm high tide.

Act of Remembrance at the war memorial, 2.15pm.

SHILBOTTLE

Sunday: Service of Remembrance, St James’ Church, 10.15am. A two-minute silence will be observed in church and wreaths placed on the church war memorial. At 5pm, a Holy Communion service will be held to mark the centenary of the end of the Great War.

WARKWORTH

Sunday: Service of Remembrance, St Lawrence’s Church, 9am. Wreaths will be laid at the war memorial in Dial Place at 10.30am.

WHITTINGHAM

Sunday: Remembrance service, St Bartholomew’s Church, 10.40am.

WOOLER

Sunday: Remembrance service at the war memorial, 2.30pm.