Ten life-size silhouettes of servicemen are seated in the pews of St Mary’s Church at Belford, representing the 56 from the area who laid down their lives during the First World War.

Their names are written on the village war memorial, always here with us but not here.

The art installation brings 10 of them back to Belford, to sit among parishioners once again, maintaining their silent vigil in the centenary year of the Armistice.