Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre is launching its Purple Poppy Fall on Sunday.

Visitors can buy a poppy and clip it onto the display, with proceeds to The War Horse Memorial.

A First World War bugle and horse’s head collar will be on display.

At 5.45pm, Anna Cockburn will ride Merlin to join Ford & Etal’s Beacon of Light near Watchlaw Farm.

From 6.30pm, there will be a reading, the sounding the Last Post at 6.55pm and the lighting of the beacon at 7pm.