ARMISTICE 100: Pipers play an early-morning tribute to mark the end of the war

Pipers in Northumberland are playing their part in Battle’s Over, an international commemoration marking 100 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War.

At 6am on Sunday, five pipers from Rothbury Highland Pipe Band will play at the war memorial in Rothbury, joining more than 2,000 pipers worldwide who will fill the air before dawn has broken with Battle’s O’er – a traditional air played by pipers after a battle.

Pipe Major Andrew Miller, who will be joined by fellow pipers Kevin Scott, Michael Nixon, Nick Tuckey and Cameron Williams, said: “We are proud to be playing a part in this historic international event to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War, and to recognise the contribution and sacrifice made by the men and women from our own community.”

The band was originally formed in 1920, with second-hand kit from Highland regiments that had been stationed in Coquetdale.

Following the Remembrance Service at 2.30pm in Rothbury Parish Church, the band will lead the parade from the church to the war memorial and then through the village, as it has every November since 1955.

In Alnwick, Gill Lyons, representing Alnwick Pipers Society, will be donning full Northumbrian tartan to play the Northumbrian small pipes at the town’s war memorial.

A piper will also play at St Michael and All Angels Church, Felton, at 6am.