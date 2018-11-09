ARMISTICE 100: New peace memorial unveiled

A new peace sculpture commemorating all those who have served in worldwide conflicts has been installed in Amble’s Memorial Gardens.

It was felt that the one aim the soldiers all held in common was the hope that their efforts and sacrifice would help to bring peace for all.

Amble Town Council worked with world-renowned blacksmith Stephen Lunn and together chose a unique design.

The community voted for the wording that is intertwined on the arch stems – with one side referring to Service and the other to Peace.

The memorial symbolises stepping towards a peaceful future through an archway topped with doves, but incorporates the past conflicts with poppies of remembrance at the base of the archways that stretch skywards.

It will be dedicated at a Remembrance service on Sunday.