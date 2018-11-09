ARMISTICE 100: Names of the dead read out during moving vigil

An evening vigil is being held to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice.

The North Northumberland branch of the Royal British Legion is holding the vigil on Saturday, beginning with a service at 7pm in Berwick Parish Church.

The moving and thought-provoking service, which will be attended by the Duchess of Northumberland and MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, will see representatives from across north Northumberland and beyond lay wreaths and light candles in remembrance of those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

“The vigil is a wonderful opportunity for our communities to come together and remember those who lost their lives on this 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War,” said branch vice-chairman and organiser Robert Porteous.

The service will be followed by the vigil, beginning around 7.45pm, where representatives from each parish in the area will read out the names of everyone from north Northumberland who gave their lives during the war, as veterans and cadets silently keep watch.

The poignant memorial will finish at midnight with prayers and a piper playing a lament.

All welcome. Refreshments will be available throughout the vigil in the Parish Hall.