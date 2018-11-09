ARMISTICE 100: Garden marks centenary with poetry and prayer

The Alnwick Garden is marking the end of the First World War with a moving community commemoration.

At 6.45pm on Sunday, the local Cadet Force will march into the Garden and stand to attention. Jonathan Blackie, chairman of the Alnwick Garden Trust, will then welcome those gathered.

The Rt Rev Mark Tanner, the Bishop of Berwick, will say a prayer, before Ira Lightman reads out a poem from local First World War poet Wilfred Wilson Gibson.

Following the Last Post, a brazier will be lit at the top of the Grand Cascade.

The Garden will be requesting a donation on the door of £3 per adult (free for children). The money donated will be split equally between SSAFA The Armed Forces Charity and the Royal British Legion.

Only The Pavilion and the area in front of the Grand Cascade will be open between 6.15pm and 7.30pm, the rest of The Alnwick Garden will be closed.