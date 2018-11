Amble Town Council is celebrating Armistice 100 with a free fireworks display on The Braid on Sunday from 6.30pm.

There will be music from Ellington Colliery Band, followed by the lighting of the beacon at 7pm, part of the national chain of beacons being lit at the same time.

The cry for peace around the world will be made at 7.04pm, and then the fireworks display will start at 7.10pm.