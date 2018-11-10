ARMISTICE 100: Dramatic cascade of poppies unveiled at Alnwick school

Pupils at an Alnwick primary school have created a dramatic cascade of poppies to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

St Paul’s RCVA Primary School community has been making poppies for the display to commemorate Armistice 100.

Part of the poppy display and the Tommy silhouette, on loan from The Alnwick Garden. Picture by Colin Graham, courtesy of RAF Boulmer.

A school spokesman said: "The poppies were made with ‘loving hands’ in respect, gratitude and remembrance of those fallen in the First World War and all wars past and present in our county and throughout the Commonwealth. Children involved in the project have enjoyed working together with the parish and extended community, including residents of local care homes."

Flt Sgt Fleming from RAF Boulmer and pupils of the school council unveiled the display yesterday (Friday) in a ceremony attended by Mayor of Alnwick Alan Symmonds, county councillor Gordon Castle, RAF service personnel, RAFA and veterans, as well as governors, parents and grandparents and the wider community.

A Service of Remembrance followed in the school hall. Children presented a short play, readings, hymns, songs and prayers of peace.

This led up to a moving period of silence which was observed by all, during which David Chappell, a representative from the Royal Airforces Association lowered the Standard.

Pupils and representatives from RAF Boulmer at the Remembrance service at St Paul's RCVA Primary School. Picture by Colin Graham, courtesy of RAF Boulmer.

Headteacher, Maria Wilson said: ‘I would like to thank all involved, particularly Flt Sgt Fleming and RAF Boulmer service personnel, the RAFA and veterans who made this such a special Service of Remembrance. The children were extremely respectful and very interested to talk to service personnel and veterans; asking many questions and gaining a greater understanding of why we have Remembrance Day.

"Our thanks also to the Alnwick Fusiliers and the Alnwick Wool Shop for donations for the display and to The Alnwick Garden for the loan of one of their Tommys."

The Tommy silhouettes are symbols of remembrance created by the charity Remembered, as part of its project, There But Not There.

The poppy cascade will be on display at the school during the month of November.

Part of the poppy display at St Paul's RCVA Primary School. Picture by Colin Graham, courtesy of RAF Boulmer.

With the help of Flt Sgt Fleming, the school hopes to send a section of the cascade around various RAF bases in the UK and overseas.