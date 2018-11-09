ARMISTICE 100: Boys’ relation played a crucial role in Unknown Warrior memorial

A First World War project conducted at Whittingham CoE Primary School was particularly poignant for two of its pupils.

Rev David Railton is the great-great-grandfather of Orlando Lansdale, in Year 6 at the school, and his brother Arthur, who is in reception class. He played an important role in the conflict which ended 100 years ago this weekend.

The British Army padre was instrumental in devising the notion of the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

His bravery at the front earned him the honour of the Military Cross, but he is better known for being the driving force behind the idea of honouring the ‘ghost battalions’ of British soldiers whose bodies were never identified.

He created the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior and lobbied for it to become a permanent monument in Westminster Abbey.