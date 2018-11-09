ARMISTICE 100: Artworks at Whittingham school explore importance of poppy

Children at Whittingham CoE Primary School have been working on an art project about the important symbol of the poppy.

They also liaised with parents and staff to make their own felt poppies from sheep’s fleece.

An after-school club has also been running at which the children have learnt to knit their own Remembrance poppies.

They have also worked with members of the school and the local community to handle letters, postcards and other artefacts sent home from soldiers during the First World War.