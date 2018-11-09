ARMISTICE 100: Ambulance service says thank you

North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) is marking the centenary of the Armistice with the images of poppies on some of its vehicles to say its very own thank-you to all who served.

Assistant director of communications and engagement at the NHS Foundation Trust, Mark Cotton, said: “This war is said to have touched the lives of families in every village and town in the country and its impact is still being felt today.

“The occasion of its centenary means a lot to people and we felt that it was appropriate to mark this occasion on some of our vehicles as an important milestone.

“Feedback has already been flooding in and I our staff have said they are extremely proud to drive those vehicles.”

The idea came forward from David Parkin who works in the fleet department for the Trust and was formerly in the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers (REME) for 22 years, serving as a staff sergeant vehicle mechanic.

He added: “With it being the 100th year anniversary, I thought it was important to show our support to the Royal British Legion and all of the service men and women and volunteers who have lost their lives through conflict. We hope that by being placed on ambulances, they should be seen by people from across our region.”

The Trust is encouraging people who spot the poppies to share their pictures by messaging the service’s Facebook page.