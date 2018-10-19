Are you brave enough to take a Bamburgh Castle ghost tour?

Spine-tingling new ghost tours are taking place at Bamburgh Castle.

The tours will be led by the very guides who’ve encountered mysterious apparitions and witnessed spectral sightings at the fortress.

The ghost tours will take in paranormal hotspots within the castle - including areas not usually open to the public – with guides sharing first-hand tales of everything murder, mystery and supernatural.

Events manager Karen Larkin said: “We defy you not to get goosebumps as our guides share eerie but true recounts of the supernatural experiences they’ve encountered while going about their daily work within the castle’s thick stone walls, dark passages and shadowy state rooms.

“Each guide has had their own mysterious experiences from many different chapters of the castle’s past. As such, every tour will be different, travelling through time across the castle’s history, from its Anglo-Saxon graves right up to strange happenings in recent weeks.

“Each location our guides will take you to are genuine places where ghostly experiences have been reported - so you may even catch sight of something unexplainable yourself.

“Our ghost tours are a completely new experience we are offering visitors.

"Because of this I think there has certainly been more unexplainable activity recently. Our permanent residents are sensing something spooky is just around the corner.”

Ghost tour guide Keith Campbell has worked at Bamburgh for almost 30 years.

He said: “There has been life and death at Bamburgh Castle for thousands of years. With that comes a legion of lost souls. In some cases people have died here and can’t leave. Others love being at Bamburgh Castle and don’t want to leave, while for some it’s like coming on holiday – they keep coming back.”

The Bamburgh Castle Ghost Tours take place daily at noon and 4pm from tomorrow to Saturday, November 3. Tours are included in the ticket price of £10.95 adults, £5 (5 – 16 years) for a family ticket (two adults and up to three 18 year olds). Spaces are extremely limited and must be pre-booked upon arrival at the castle.

For details, email www.bamburghcastle.com