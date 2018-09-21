Are you brave enough to enter skinny dip?

An annual charity skinny dip at Druridge Bay beach takes place on Sunday and people are encouraged to bare all and join in.

The mass plunge into the sea will be just before 7am.

The event is once again in aid of MIND – The Mental Health Charity. Since 2012, the dip has raised more than £30,000 for the cause.

Refreshments will be provided on the day.

More than 400 dippers took part last year.

Organiser Jax Higginson said: “The skinny dip is a popular event which takes place around the autumn equinox as the sun rises. It is about celebrating life and nature and our own, unique, physical bodies. It is about taking a risk and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom and it is about raising money for charity.”

To enter, visit www.northeastskinnydip.co.uk